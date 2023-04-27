 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raymond has surged over 58% in a month. Is it time to book profits?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

Raymond was trading higher after Moneycontrol reported that Godrej Consumer Products is likely to announce the acquisition of its consumer care business

Raymond was trading 5 percent higher in late trade on April 27 amid talk of acquisition by Godrej Consumer, as reported by Moneycontrol, continuing its northward journey.

The stock has surged 58 percent after rising to Rs 1,109 on March 28. It touched the day’s high of Rs 1,756 on April 27 and trading at Rs 1,694, at the time of writing this article.

Raymond has largely seen a one-way rally, barring small intermittent corrections. It has formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts with a long upper shadow, indicating a bit of profit-taking after a consistent run- up for several weeks.

On the weekly charts, the stock formed a large bullish candlestick for a second week, making higher and highs higher lows for the fourth week running.