MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Ray Dalio says he would pick gold over Bitcoin. Here's why

"I own a very small amount of bitcoin. I'm not a big owner," Ray Dalio told CNBC.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
File photo of Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

File photo of Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio said that while he thinks of Bitcoin as "digital gold", he prefers one over the other.

Dalio, the founder of BridgeWater Associates, told CNBC that he owns a small amount of bitcoin.

"If you put a gun to my head, and you said, 'I can only have one,'" Dalio. "I would choose gold."

"I own a very small amount of bitcoin. I'm not a big owner," Dalio told CNBC.

Also read: Ray Dalio says, 'I'd rather have bitcoin than a bond', reveals he holds cryptocurrency

Close

Related stories

"There are certain assets that you want to own to diversify the portfolio, and bitcoin is something like a digital gold," he said.

He told the news channel that he would pick gold due to its long history as a "store hold of wealth".

Also read: Billionaire Ray Dalio on why meditation is good for business, and why he's got 'some Bitcoin'

Dalio had in May revealed that he holds some bitcoin. He told CoinDesk that he'd rather have bitcoins than a bond in an inflationary scenario.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is known to be a highly volatile asset. Since the high of over $63,300 in mid-April, the price of bitcoin has fallen to just under $40,000.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Gold
first published: Aug 5, 2021 09:08 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.