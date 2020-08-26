172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|ravi-agrawal-others-raise-stake-in-infibeam-avenues-to-9-05-5755771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ravi Agrawal, others raise stake in Infibeam Avenues to 9.05%

Infibeam Avenues is an Indian internet and e-commerce conglomerate involved in digital payments, online retailing, e-commerce software and internet services.

Moneycontrol News

Commodity trader Ravi Agrawal along with others have raised equity stake in Infibeam Avenues to 9.05 percent on August 19, 2020.

Agrawal, along with persons acting in concert have acquired additional equity shares of 3,76,109 resulting in an acquisition of total 6,00,60,010 representing 9.05 percent of the total paid-up equity capital of Infibeam) as of August 23, 2020, Infibeam said in a BSE filing.

As a result, their shareholding in digital payment and e-commerce technology Platform Company has increased from 7.11 percent to 9.5 percent.

Close

Agrawal is based in Nagpur and heads the L7 Group.

Infibeam Avenues is an Indian internet and e-commerce conglomerate involved in digital payments, online retailing, e-commerce software and internet services.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 09:09 am

tags #Business #markets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.