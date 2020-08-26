Ravi Agrawal, others raise stake in Infibeam Avenues to 9.05%

Commodity trader Ravi Agrawal along with others have raised equity stake in Infibeam Avenues to 9.05 percent on August 19, 2020.

Agrawal, along with persons acting in concert have acquired additional equity shares of 3,76,109 resulting in an acquisition of total 6,00,60,010 representing 9.05 percent of the total paid-up equity capital of Infibeam) as of August 23, 2020, Infibeam said in a BSE filing.

As a result, their shareholding in digital payment and e-commerce technology Platform Company has increased from 7.11 percent to 9.5 percent.

Agrawal is based in Nagpur and heads the L7 Group.

Infibeam Avenues is an Indian internet and e-commerce conglomerate involved in digital payments, online retailing, e-commerce software and internet services.