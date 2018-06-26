Ratnamani Metals up 3% on order win worth Rs 125.5 crore

Shares of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes rose 3.5 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of order win worth Rs 125.51 crore.

The company has received a domestic order worth Rs 125.51 crore for supply of welded carbon steel pipes.

The said order will be completed by March/April, 2019.

At 10:24 hrs Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 952.50, up Rs 13.95, or 1.49 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,217 and 52-week low Rs 790.05 on 04 January, 2018 and 30 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.73 percent below its 52-week high and 20.56 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil