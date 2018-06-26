App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ratnamani Metals up 3% on order win worth Rs 125.5 crore

The said order will be completed by March/April, 2019.

 
 
Shares of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes rose 3.5 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of order win worth Rs 125.51 crore.

The company has received a domestic order worth Rs 125.51 crore for supply of welded carbon steel pipes.

The said order will be completed by March/April, 2019.

At 10:24 hrs Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 952.50, up Rs 13.95, or 1.49 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,217 and 52-week low Rs 790.05 on 04 January, 2018 and 30 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.73 percent below its 52-week high and 20.56 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jun 26, 2018 10:31 am

