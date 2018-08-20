Ratnamani Metals rises nearly 2% on orders win worth Rs 155cr

Shares of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes added nearly 2 percent intraday Monday as company won orders worth Rs 155 crore.

The company has received two new orders aggregating to Rs 155 crore for supply of CS pipes from oil & gas sector.

The said orders included order of approximately Rs 50 crore to be completed by April, 2019 and other order of Rs 105 crore to be completed by May, 2019.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,217 and 52-week low Rs 800 on 04 January, 2018 and 22 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.92 percent below its 52-week high and 8.13 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:05 hrs Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 865, up Rs 4.60, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.

