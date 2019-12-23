Ratnamani Metals gains after receiving order worth Rs 81 cr

Share price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gained over a percent in early morning trade on December 23 after the company received new domestic order of Rs 81 crore for supply of coated CS pipes for an oil & gas pipeline project.

The company has received new domestic order of Rs 81 crore for supply of coated CS pipes for an oil & gas pipeline project to be completed between April to September 2020, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

It also won an export order of USD 14.30 million for supply of bare CS pipes to be completed between May to June 2020.