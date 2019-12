Ratnamani Metals gains after receiving order worth Rs 81 cr

Share price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gained over a percent in early morning trade on December 23 after the company received new domestic order of Rs 81 crore for supply of coated CS pipes for an oil & gas pipeline project.

The company has received new domestic order of Rs 81 crore for supply of coated CS pipes for an oil & gas pipeline project to be completed between April to September 2020, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

It also won an export order of USD 14.30 million for supply of bare CS pipes to be completed between May to June 2020.

At 09:26 hrs Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 1,022.40, up Rs 12.25, or 1.21 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,023.10 and an intraday low of Rs 1,022.40.