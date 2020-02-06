Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed as market expects RBI to maintain status quo

The Indian stock market, including the Sensex and the Nifty, are trading flat ahead of RBI's policy meet outcome. The market expects the central bank to hold rates.

The Sensex was down 0.48 points at 41142.18, and the Nifty added 2 points at 12091.20 in the morning trade.

Most brokerages and analysts say a rate cut is unlikely.

Shanti Ekambaram, President–Consumer Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank is of the view that the RBI is likely to maintain status quo on rates and monetary policy. It is likely to continue an accommodative stance to support growth.

According to a Reuters poll, economists expect the monetary policy committee (MPC) to keep the repo rate steady at the current 5.15 percent until October. The MPC may lower the repo rate to 4.90 percent in the October-December quarter.

Rate-sensitive stocks were trading mixed, with the banking index trading flat. Among the gainers, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, YES Bank and RBL Bank were trading in the green, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were in the red.

The realty index shed a percent, with DLF, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates and Indiabulls Real Estate among top losers.

From the auto space, Tata Motors shed over 4 percent while Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, MRF and Mahindra & Mahindra were trading in the red.

Bharat Forge, Bosch, Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor Company were in the green.

The top gainers from Nifty were Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and JSW Steel, while top losers included Tata Motors, Titan Company, Hindalco Industries, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks included IRCTC, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bharti Airtel.

India VIX was marginally up 0.07 percent and was trading at 14.18 level.

About 1,167 shares advanced, 786 shares declined, and 107 shares were unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.