Rate sensitive stocks trade higher after RBI’s MPC hikes repo rate; banks, auto surge

Shares of rate-sensitive stocks were trading higher after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to hike repo rates by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent.

Banking stocks resumed their uptrend after trimming some gains immediately after the RBI policy outcome was announced.

The Bank Nifty and Nifty PSU bank had both trimmed gains on the back of hiking of repo as well as repo rates. The resumption of trend is possible after reading into the fine-print of the central bank’s statement.

The Bank Nifty had given up all of its gains just after the announcement, but is now trading around half a percent higher. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU bank is gaining strength.

"Many leading banks have already increased lending rates by 10 bps recently anticipating a rate hike. Going forward we expect banks to pass on any incremental rate hikes to customer. Increasing lending rates will certainly curtail the growth in advances," Atish Matlawala, Sr Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities told this website.

Meanwhile, auto names were buzzing as well. Nifty Auto index was up over 1.5 percent, led by gains in stocks such as Bosch, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and TCS Motor, among others.

Realty stocks, a part of the rate-sensitive pack, were also trading higher by over 1 percent. Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and Sobha, among others, gained 1-3 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has, for the first time in four years, hiked key repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 percent.

The MPC decided to increase it by a quarter percentage point on account of high inflation and firming crude oil prices.

The central bank also hiked the reverse repo rate to 6 percent.

The last time RBI had raised the repo rate was in January 2014, by 25 bps to 8.00 percent. Since then, it has either reduced it or maintained status quo. Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from RBI for their short-term funding requirements.

Sectors like banking, real estate and auto, among others, will be impacted the most from the rate hike as the cost of the products will be directly influenced due to increase in interest rate.

"The direct effect of rate hike will be seen on the borrowing capacity of banks from RBI as it becomes more expensive to borrow at a higher rate. As the bank borrowing will be at higher rate there will also be increase in the lending rate of Bank and that will impact the borrower or the company which borrows from Bank. The company may decrease their borrowing from bank as it makes difficult for the company to borrow at a higher rate and that would result in slowing down the growth of company," Ritesh Ashar, Chief Strategy Officer at KIFS Trade Capital told Moneycontrol.