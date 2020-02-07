'Rate cut cycle might restart in October if RBI inflation projections are right'

While I think onion prices will continue to fall, food inflation ex-onion is likely to go up, Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Executive Director of Institutional Equity at Anand Rathi said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Edited excerpt:

Q: What are your thoughts on RBI monetary policy and when can we expect a rate cut considering inflation picture?

I think the measures (no rate change) and the stance (continued accommodation) of the Monetary Policy February 2020 are in line with expectations. No change in rate is due to elevated inflation and continued accommodation is due to the commitment of the RBI to support growth.

The policy document clearly says that according to the MPC, space for further policy action exists. RBI projections suggest that in Q3 FY21, inflation would fall below 4 percent. So if RBI's inflation projections are right, October 2020 should be the time when the RBI might restart the rate cut cycle.

Q: Will RBI measures for realty (no NPA if projects delayed by a year), housing, auto, MSMEs, NBFCs improve credit growth?

Contrary to the popular perception, credit growth to all these sectors are already improving. Credit growth to realty has accelerated from 4 percent in December 2018 to 15.6 percent in December 2019 with nearly Rs 30,000 crore net fund infusion in the last 12 months. Credit growth to housing 17.6 percent in December 2019 and 17.1 percent in December 2018 continues to remain robust.

Despite modest deceleration in December 2019 to 7.2 percent versus 8.8 percent in December 2018, auto loan growth remains much higher than auto sales in this period and Rs 14,400 crore of net credit has been extended to the sector.

MSME credit growth at 0.1 percent in December 2019 is definitely low but credit growth to the sector is now out of the contraction mode. Credit to NBFCs has slowed to 27.6 percent in December 2019 from 55.1 percent in December 18 but remains 4x of the system average.

The measures by RBI can further boost credit to these segments. Yet, what is important to realize that the policy changes announced today are not very large. Consequently, the impact also may not be too large.

Q: Do you agree with RBI's forecast of inflation for all periods mentioned in the policy statement?

Actually no. It is important to note that the jump in food inflation is not exclusively for onion. Inflation of animal products (including milk) remains considerably elevated and after 33 months of deflation, pulses prices are rising fast. Perhaps more importantly, the blended MSP hike in 2019 has been by 12.2 percent. MSP hike in current year is strongly correlated with food inflation of the next year. So while I think the falling onion price inflation would continue, food inflation ex-onion is likely to go up.

In addition, for a sizable part of 2019, manufactured products and fuel prices were in deflation which sets the base low. Also services inflation came off considerably. We expect all these factors to keep the average inflation elevated in 2020.

Q: Do you feel that the RBI's move is in coordination with the Budget?

RBI always tries to act in tandem with the government and the February policy is no exception. RBI has clearly stated, "the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged and persevere with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive growth." So yes, the monetary policy measures are coordinated steps along with the Union Budget to accelerate growth. The measures also focus on areas identified by the budget including MSME, housing, realty and auto.

Q: Will it be a real growth if we achieve 6 percent GDP forecast for FY21 by RBI, and what about output gap which remained negative?

We expect recovery in private consumption as well as investment and deceleration of government consumption. So yes, I believe the growth in FY21 would be real.

We obviously are growing below our potential growth so the output gap would remain negative. India can nudge closer to potential growth with the revival of investment cycle.

