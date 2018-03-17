App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 17, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rangebound week: FIIs buy equities worth Rs 6288cr; TCS loses most market share

For the week, Sensex was down 0.5 percent and Nifty shed 0.4 percent. Nifty Bank lost 0.8 percent during the week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The markets witnessed a strong up move led by sharp short-covering on Monday but after that market remained in range with intraday volatility.

The benchmark indices remain extreme volatile during the week as Nifty gained nearly 200 points on Monday but remained flat for next three days and fell sharply in Friday's trading session as it lost 165 points.

For the week, Sensex was down 0.5 percent and Nifty shed 0.4 percent. Nifty Bank lost 0.8 percent during the week.

The Nifty50 declined back to 10150-10200 for the week ended March 16. The higher levels of 10450-10500 have remained a major supply zone in this consolidation, said Amit Gupta of ICICIdirect.

However, global markets have remained relatively stable. This may restrict a major fall in the Nifty in the coming sessions, he added.

The foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 6288.23 crore and domestic institutions bought Rs 202.69 crore worth of equities in last week.

India's volatility index (India VIX) rose 4.7 percent last week while BSE midcap (up 1.45 percent) and BSE smallcap stocks (up 1.56 percent) outperformed the BSE largecap (down 0.11 percent).

IPO Corner:

During the week, 3 companies including Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics and Bandhan Bank have come out with their initial public offerings (IPO).

Bharat Dynamics oversubscribed 1.30 times on the last day of bidding on March 15.

Bandhan Bank IPO opens for subscribed from March 15 to March 19, has subscribed 42% on first day and 88% on second day of bidding.

Hindustan Aeronautics opens for subscription from March 16 to March 20, has subscribed 24% on first day.

S&P BSE Midcap index gained 1.45 percent and S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 1.56 percent.

weekly-data (9)

 

weekly-data (10)

 

weekly-data (11)

 

weekly-data (12)

weekly-data (13)

BSE Energy index has underperform the other sectorial indices as it shed 1.3 percent during the week.

 

weekly-data (14)

TCS lost most to its market value on the BSE, followed by Coal India, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

 

weekly-data (15)

 

weekly-data (16)

131 stocks touched the 52-wek high including Godrej Agrovet, HEG, NIIT Techologies, while 447 stocks has touched 52-week low includes SML Isuzu, India Cememts and Essar Shipping in the wek ended March 16, 2018.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

