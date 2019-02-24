Range bound move likely to continue, support exists at 10,680-10,580

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index on February 23 opened flattish, failed to surpass previous day’s high and remained range bound for most part of the session.

It formed a Small Bodied Candle on a daily scale followed by a Hammer Candle on the weekly chart, which indicates that buying interest is seen only at meaningful declines.

It has recently negated the formation of lower highs and has been forming higher lows from last three trading sessions. Now it has to continue to hold above 10,750 zones to extend its move towards 10,880 then 10,929 zones while on the downside, support exists at 10,680 then 10,580 zones.

The Nifty index has recently taken support at a previous swing low of 10,585 zones and witnessed a smart recovery of around 200 points from the lower band of the trading range. India VIX spiked higher in the last week. But, again it fell down to 15.45 percent, and gradual dips in VIX suggests a short term stability in the market.

On the option front, maximum Put Open Interest (OI) is at 10,700 followed by 10,400 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike. Put writing is seen at 10,700 followed by 10,800 strike, while Call writing is seen at 10,800 followed by 10,950 strike. Option band signifies a broader trading range between 10,650 to 10,929 zones.

Bank Nifty failed to hold above 27,000 zones and finding hurdle near its 50 DEMA. However, it remained consolidative for most part of the session but formed a Bearish Candle on daily while an Inside Bar Candle on weekly scale which indicates that upside barriers are intact in the market.

Now, it has to hold above 26,850 zones to extend its gains towards 27,150 then 27,350 zones while on the downside major supports are seen at 26,666 and then 26,500 zones.

Stock specific positive price setup can be seen in Bata India, PEL, UPL, Muthoot Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, M&M Financial, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel.

Nifty has taken support at previous swing lows of 10,585 zones, and has again got stuck in broader trading range. The range bound move is likely to continue with the grip of Option writers in the market.

(The author is Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal.)

