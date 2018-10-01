Rane Holdings rises 7% as co increases its stake in subsidiary company

Shares of Rane Holdings rose 7 percent intraday Monday after it increased its stake in subsidiary company.

The company has acquired a further 3.75 percent shareholding in Rane Engine Valve (REVL / subsidiary company) taking the post acquisition shareholding in REVL to 54.82 percent.

There is no approval of government is required for acquisition. However, the acquisition is subject to compliance with applicable regulations.

It has acquired 2,52,000 shares of REVL, at a price of Rs 454 per share at an aggregate of Rs 11.48 crore.

At 14:12 hrs Rane Holdings was quoting at Rs 1,539, up Rs 47.55, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil