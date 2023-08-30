Ramky Infrastructure shares jump on appointment of new CFO

Shares of Ramky Infrastructure are up 1.93 percent at 10:12 am

Ramky Infrastructure announced the appointment of Chivukula Vasudev to the Chief Financial Officer position on August 29, post-market hours. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 559.10 at 10:12 am, up 1.93 percent from the previous day’s close.

Chivukula, who previously worked at L&T Construction and was the CFO of L&T Geostructure, replaces Ajay Kumar Masand who submitted his resignation in July.

“Mr. Vasudev brings with him 34 years of rich and diversified experience across industries and geographies, spanning across North, East and Southern India and Mauritius, in Buidlings and Factories, Transportation Infrastructure, Mass Rapid Rail system, Geostructure business verticals”, said the company in a regulatory filing.

Ramky infrastructure handles projects in areas like water treatment plants, water transmission and distribution systems, dams and barrages, expressways, highways, bridges, industrial parks, electricity transmission networks, commercial and residential buildings.

The company also has SPVs that execute projects including Srinagar Banihal Expressway which developed a road project to NHAI in Jammu and Kashmir, Visakha Pharmacity, a JV with Andhra Pradesh government to construct a Pharma industrial park at Visakhapatnam, MDDA-Ramky ISBus Terminal, a JV with Mussorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) to operate a bus terminal and commercial mall in Dehradun.

