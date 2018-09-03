App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramky Infra jumps 5% post Co sells entire holding in NAM Expressway for Rs 140cr

The company, having obtained the approval of authorities and senior lenders for the change in ownership is in the process of achieving the closure formalities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Ramky Infrastructure added 5 percent intraday Monday as company sold its entire shareholding in NAM Expressway for Rs 140 crore.

The company has executed a share purchase agreement with Cube Highways Pte., Singapore for sale of 100 percent shareholding in NAM Expressway for Rs 140 crore along with all its liabilities.

The sale proceeds shall be used to reduce the debt of the company. Consequent to the sale of 100% shareholding in NAM, the consolidated debt of the company will be reduced by about Rs 1,529 crore, company said in release.

The company, having obtained the approval of authorities and senior lenders for the change in ownership is in the process of achieving the closure formalities.

Sale of NAM Expressway to Cube Highways Pte, Singapore is not a related party transaction.

The company's annual general meeting (AGM) is to be held on September 25, 2018.

ramkay

At 09:54 hrs Ramky Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 208.90, up Rs 4.65, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 10:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.