 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

This is the eighth wonder of the world, according to Ramesh Damani

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

The ace investor said the biggest learning that one can take from the market is how to compound money.

Market veteran Ramesh Damani prefers technology and PSU stocks at the current juncture in the Indian market and believes there is a great opportunity in defence and rail stocks as well.

"Right now, I am more invested in PSU stocks,” he said. "Many of the PSUs are good businesses," he said in an interview with CNBC TV18.

Citing the example of Bharat Electronics, Damani said, "It was a Rs 20 stock with a Rs 2 dividend built in and Rs 160-crore market cap. Now it has a Rs 60,000-crore market cap and it could double from these prices too. So it has created long-term wealth. The mistake people make often is to bunch FMCG stocks versus all PSU stocks."

Terming compounding as the eighth wonder of the world, the ace investor said the biggest learning that one can take from the market is how to compound money.

"You learn that when the iron is hot, you have to strike it and then go in for the kill," he said.

He also shared his mantra to be successful in the Indian markets: "Be a pig when conviction is high". A pig in market parlance refers to a high-risk — often impatient — kind of investor.