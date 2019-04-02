Ramco Systems gains over 3% on successful implementation of aviation suite

Ramco Systems shares rallied 3.5 percent intraday on April 2 on the successful implementation of Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8 at Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company (SRSC), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Aviation Suite will accelerate organisation-wide digital transformation.

The stock gained 13 percent in the last three sessions. It was quoting at Rs 260.05, up Rs 6.45, or 2.54 percent on the BSE, at 1150 hours IST.

"The go-live witnessed the successful implementation of Ramco’s complete Aviation Suite with modules for MRO sales, maintenance, supply chain management, finance, bundled with complete HCM including payroll," the aviation IT solutions provider said in its filing.

SRSC, a joint venture by Alsalam Aerospace Industries, Boeing and Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI), offers Saudi Arabia’s fleet of over 360 military and commercial helicopters MRO services, helping reduce turnaround times and costs, thereby increasing aircraft availability in the Kingdom.