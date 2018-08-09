App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco System rises 8% on winning multi-million-dollar software deal from Philippines

AP Cargo Logistic Network Corp is going to implement Ramco Systems' Logistics Software to streamline its freight operations nationwide.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Ramco System added 8 percent intraday Thursday as company won multi-million-dollar software deal from Philippines' Air Freight leader AP Cargo.

AP Cargo Logistic Network Corp., Philippines' leading domestic provider of express logistics for air cargo and other goods, announced that it will implement Ramco Systems' Logistics Software to streamline its freight operations nationwide.

As part of the agreement, Ramco will implement its unified, mobile-friendly modules for transport management, hub management; warehouse management, fleet management, visibility; rating and billing, finance and accounting, integrated with end-to-end HR and Payroll compliant with Philippines' statutory requirements at AP Cargo.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems said, "We are pleased to announce AP Cargo as our latest customer in the logistics and shipping space. Logistics is the backbone of global trade and the Philippines has enjoyed remarkable growth in recent times."

"Our intelligent, mobile-friendly enterprise suite has won us the trust of customers throughout the Philippines, helping local enterprises optimise their operations and meet the changing demands of commerce in the region," he added.

At 10:53 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 391.50, up Rs 14.45, or 3.83 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

