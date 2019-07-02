App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco System climbs 3% on contract from American aerospace manufacturer

Ramco said Erickson will utilise V5.8 to connect over 700 users across three business units

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ramco System shares climbed 3.5 percent intraday on July 2 after the American aerospace manufacturer selected company for ERP transformation project.

"Erickson Incorporated has selected Ramco Systems to implement its aviation M&E MRO Solution V5.8," the company said in its BSE filing.

Aviation service provider Erickson’s advanced enterprise solutions integration will link all maintenance, supply chain management, safety and quality, flight operations, MRO sales, and manufacturing functions into a single system, it added.

Ramco said Erickson will utilise V5.8 to connect over 700 users across three business units - commercial aviation services, defence and national security as well as manufacturing and MRO (maintenance, repair & overhaul) on a global basis.

The stock was quoting at Rs 215.20, up Rs 5.30, or 2.53 percent on the BSE at 1215 hours IST.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ramco System

