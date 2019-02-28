Ramco System climbs 8% on deal with Canadian logistics services provider

Ramco System shares rallied more than 8 percent intraday Thursday after the beginning of seven-year deal with Canadian logistics services provider.

The stock was quoting at Rs 245.25, up Rs 15.90, or 6.93 percent on the BSE, at 12:08 hours IST.

"Canadian Logistics and Supply Chain leader JP Enterprises Logistics Corp will implement Ramco Systems' Logistics Software, kick starting a digital transformation that will serve as a springboard for expansion and entry into the e-commerce space," the global enterprise software provider said.

Ramco's business partner, Bricz, LLC., a US-based supply chain consulting organization played a key role in this engagement.

Company said it has commenced the seven-year partnership by installing its end-to-end Cloud Logistics Software at JP Logistics' warehouses.

The solution will also offer a customer portal to JP Logistics' extensive partner network – which spans across China, Europe and 42 US locations – and eventually replace all of company's legacy systems.

"Thanks to Ramco's clear and comprehensive Logistics software, we will now be able to enjoy better productivity, cashflow and utilisation rates," John O'Neill, CEO, JP Logistics said.