App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco System climbs 8% on deal with Canadian logistics services provider

Ramco System has commenced the seven-year partnership by installing its end-to-end Cloud Logistics Software at JP Logistics' warehouses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ramco System shares rallied more than 8 percent intraday Thursday after the beginning of seven-year deal with Canadian logistics services provider.

The stock was quoting at Rs 245.25, up Rs 15.90, or 6.93 percent on the BSE, at 12:08 hours IST.

"Canadian Logistics and Supply Chain leader JP Enterprises Logistics Corp will implement Ramco Systems' Logistics Software, kick starting a digital transformation that will serve as a springboard for expansion and entry into the e-commerce space," the global enterprise software provider said.

Ramco's business partner, Bricz, LLC., a US-based supply chain consulting organization played a key role in this engagement.

Company said it has commenced the seven-year partnership by installing its end-to-end Cloud Logistics Software at JP Logistics' warehouses.

The solution will also offer a customer portal to JP Logistics' extensive partner network – which spans across China, Europe and 42 US locations – and eventually replace all of company's legacy systems.

"Thanks to Ramco's clear and comprehensive Logistics software, we will now be able to enjoy better productivity, cashflow and utilisation rates," John O'Neill, CEO, JP Logistics said.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ramco System

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.