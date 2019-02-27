App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco Cements, ACC jump 5-7% after Deutsche Bank raises price targets on strong south biz

Deutsche Bank increased its price target for ACC to Rs 1,760 from Rs 1,710 and for Dalmia Bharat raised to Rs 1,310 from Rs 1,305 apiece.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ramco Cements rallied 7 percent and ACC gained 5 percent intraday Wednesday after global investment firm Deutsche Bank raised price targets on likely strong growth in South India cement business.

"Margin cycle is turning favourable in south. Hence, Ramco is the preferred play on South India followed by ACC," the brokerage said.

Ramco gets 70 percent of its volumes in South.

Deutsche upgraded its rating on Ramco Cements to buy and raised price target to Rs 750 from Rs 630 earlier as it estimates at 32 percent EPS CAGR in FY19-21 driven by 11 percent CAGR in volumes.

related news

The research house also likes ACC on supportive valuations and expects at 22 percent EPS CAGR in CY18-20. The company gets 20 percent of its sales in south.

It also likes Dalmia Bharat for its strong exposure to South.

Deutsche Bank increased its price target for ACC to Rs 1,760 from Rs 1,710 and for Dalmia Bharat raised to Rs 1,310 from Rs 1,305 apiece.

At 12:28 hours IST, Ramco Cements was up 5.17 percent at Rs 682.25 and ACC gained 3.44 percent at Rs 1,431.80, but Dalmia Bharat was flat at Rs 2,438.05 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #ACC #Buzzing Stocks #Ramco Cements

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.