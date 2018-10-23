Rallis India Q2 net profit up 10% at Rs 85 cr

Agriculture solutions firm Rallis India reported 10.14 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 85.09 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19 fiscal.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 77.25 crore in the September quarter last year, as per a regulatory filing.

Net income increased to Rs 662.70 crore from Rs 591.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses increased to Rs 543.27 crore from Rs 479.74 crore in the said period.

Rallis India shares fell 2.61 percent to settle at Rs 179 a piece on BSE.