Rallis India falls 6% after Q3 net profit declines 45%

Shares of Rallis India fell 6 percent as investors reacted to the results for December quarter.

The company’s net profit fell 45 percent, while operating profit declined by 27 percent.

Revenues and EBITDA have missed estimates, IIFL wrote in a report.

At 09:56 hrs Rallis India was quoting at Rs 164.70, down Rs 8.30, or 4.80 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 168.60 and an intraday low of Rs 163.00.