App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rallis India falls 6% after Q3 net profit declines 45%

Revenues and EBITDA have missed estimates, IIFL wrote in a report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Rallis India fell 6 percent as investors reacted to the results for December quarter.

The company’s net profit fell 45 percent, while operating profit declined by 27 percent.

Revenues and EBITDA have missed estimates, IIFL wrote in a report.

At 09:56 hrs Rallis India was quoting at Rs 164.70, down Rs 8.30, or 4.80 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 168.60 and an intraday low of Rs 163.00.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.