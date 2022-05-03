Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wish list for Titan: bonus issue, Fastrack revival

live bse live

Veteran investor and one of the biggest individual investors in Titan, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has asked the management of the jewellery maker to consider a bonus share issue and focus on reviving Fastrack, its fashion accessory brand.

Speaking at Titan’s post-earnings conference call on May 3, Jhunjhunwala said the dividend offer of Rs 7.5 a share was “good” but it was time the company considered a bonus share issue. Titan last offered bonus shares to its investors more than 15 years ago.

“I think it’s high time we do a bonus share issue,” Jhunjhunwala said. Often referred to as India’s Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala and his wife own 5.05 percent stake in the Tata group company. The stock is the largest in Jhunjhunwala’s more than Rs 31,000-crore portfolio.

Titan reported subpar quarterly earnings for the three-month period ended March. The company’s net profit declined over 7 percent on-year, while its sales grew merely 2 percent in the March quarter.

Even at the operating level, Titan reported a 1.6 percent on-year decline in operating profit with margins shrinking 40 basis points on-year to 10.7 percent.

Besides demanding a bonus issue, Jhunjhunwala suggested that the management focus on the revival of Fastrack, which has lost much of its appeal after it launched in the dying years of the previous millennium.

“We have to get to work on Fastrack. India is such a young country and Fastrack is a desired brand,” Jhunjhunwala said.

Titan said it was working on a revival plan for the fashion brand, which has struggled on the face of rising competition and shifting consumer preferences.

Jhunjhunwala suggested that the company expand the products offered under the Fastrack brand to include deodorants and handbags.

On May 2, shares of Titan ended 2.9 percent lower at Rs 2,386 on the National Stock Exchange. The Indian stock market was closed on May 3 on account of Eid.





