Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises buys 27.84 lakh shares of IIFL Securities

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises bought 27,84,879 shares of IIFL Securities through a bulk deal on BSE on January 2, data available with the exchange showed.

RARE Enterprises bought shares at an average price of Rs 42.83 per share, taking the cumulative value of the deal to Rs 11.93 crore.

Shares of IIFL Securities closed the day 4.90 percent up at Rs 44.95 on BSE.

Bulls gained control of the Dalal Street on January 2 as Nifty came within striking distance of hitting fresh record highs, while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied by more than 300 points tracking strong global and local cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 321 points to 41,627 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of nearly 100 points at 12,282 to end at a fresh record closing high. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.