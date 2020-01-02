Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises buys 27.84 lakh shares of IIFL Securities

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises bought 27,84,879 shares of IIFL Securities through a bulk deal on BSE on January 2, data available with the exchange showed.

RARE Enterprises bought shares at an average price of Rs 42.83 per share, taking the cumulative value of the deal to Rs 11.93 crore.

Shares of IIFL Securities closed the day 4.90 percent up at Rs 44.95 on BSE.

Bulls gained control of the Dalal Street on January 2 as Nifty came within striking distance of hitting fresh record highs, while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied by more than 300 points tracking strong global and local cues.