Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name appears in Wockhardt's Q3FY21 shareholding pattern; shares jump 6%

It cannot be ascertained if this was the first time when Jhunjhunwala bought a stake in the company or he held any shares of Wockhardt earlier also as companies are not required to publish names of shareholders if their individual holdings are below 1 percent.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Wockhardt jumped almost 6 percent in intraday trade on BSE on January 20 after the company's December-quarter shareholding pattern showed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought shares of the company.

Data released on BSE on January 20, showed Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 25,00,005 shares, or 2.26 percent stake, in Wockhardt at the end of December quarter of the financial year 2021.

Jhunjhunwala's name was not there in Wockhardt's shareholding pattern for the September quarter.

It cannot be ascertained if this was the first time when Jhunjhunwala bought a stake in the company or he held any shares of Wockhardt earlier also as companies are not required to disclose names of shareholders if their individual holdings are below 1 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), on the other hand, reduced their stake in the company to 44,99,372 shares, or 4.06 percent stake, in the December quarter against 51,28,917 shares, or 4.63 percent stake, in the September quarter.

Shares of Wockhardt traded 3.56 percent higher at Rs 546.30 on BSE at 1325 hours.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Wockhardt
first published: Jan 20, 2021 01:37 pm

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

