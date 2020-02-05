Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's midcap play, Titan, surprises Street with Q3 margin; should you buy?

One of the favourite stocks of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala - Titan Company - released its December quarter scorecard on February 4.

While the company's revenue growth was in line with the guidance, the positive surprise from the result was the jewelry business margin of 13 percent and the EBITDA margin of 12 percent.

The company reported a 12.9 percent year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 profit driven by better-than-expected operating numbers and lower tax cost.

During the December quarter, the profitability was lower than the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which pegged profit at Rs 500 crore due to fall in other income and less-than-expected jewellery business.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley maintained an equal-weight call on Titan with a target at Rs 1,240 and said a 15 percent retail growth in Jewellery business in the current environment is positive.

Margin trends and jewellery growth target for Q4 and FY21 are key to stock performance, Morgan Stanley said.

Credit Suisse

We maintain neutral rating due to stretched valuations but raise the target to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,110, said Credit Suisse.

The global brokerage said it continues to like its long-term market share gain story in the jewellery segment. It cut earnings marginally by 1-2 percent for FY20-22 but increase the target multiple to 50 times from 46 times.

UBS

UBS maintained buy call, with a target at Rs 1,525.

"The company can grow market share in the wedding segment to 12.1 percent by FY23 from 6.1 percent in FY19 and the overall market share for jewellery can grow to 20.5 percent by FY23 from 13.5 percent in FY19," said the brokerage.

January had a muted start given a 7-8 percent rise in gold prices. Management reiterated its guidance of 11-13 percent revenue growth in Q4.

Macquarie

Macquarie maintained a neutral call, with a target raised to Rs 1,222 from Rs 1,159 and said it is on the sidelines, awaiting higher growth levels to return.

Adjusted EBITDA 6 percent ahead of street estimates on a higher margin.

IDFC Securities

IDFC Securities, too, has a neutral call with a target price of Rs 1,357.

The brokerage highlighted the company maintained its jewellery segment revenue guidance for Q4, while its store additions remained strong with a 13 and 34 Tanishq stores added in Q3 and 9 months of FY20, respectively.

"We are building in 18.6 percent jewellery segment growth in FY21. Given premium valuations, we maintain a neutral stance.

A strong believer in the company’s long-term story," IDFC Securities said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage maintained a neutral call with a target price of Rs 1,320.

The brokerage firm said that the changes to the model have resulted in a 6.5 percent and a 2 percent increase in FY20 and FY21 earnings per share (EPS), respectively.

"Our longer-term investment case in Titan remains strong, as the company is well placed to grow its share from the current level of 9 percent in the largely unorganised Indian jewelry market. This makes it one of the most attractive top-line and earnings growth candidates from a 3-year prospective," Motilal said.

Fair multiples (56.1 times FY21 EPS/43.5 times FY22 EPS), muted jewelry sales growth of 8 percent in January 2020, muted guidance for Q4FY20 and uncertainty of jewelry sales recovery in FY21 lead us to maintain a neutral rating on the stock, Motilal said.

Reliance Securities

The brokerage has a 'hold' recommendation with a target price of Rs 1,400, based on PE multiple of 45 times based on FY22E EPS.

Titan remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the formalisation theme and with the increasing female working class, strong brand recall, trust and transparency are the key sector tailwinds, said Reliance Securities.

"We expect Titan to regain high revenue growth momentum once the gold prices stabilize. We incorporate FY22E with an 18 percent revenue growth estimate (like FY21E) and upwardly revise our earnings estimate by 3.6 percent and 4.8 percent for FY20E/FY21E, in light of improved operating margin to 11.4 percent for FY20E (against 11 percent earlier)," said Reliance Securities.

ICICI Securities

The brokerage has an 'add' recommendation on the stock and raised the target price of Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,350.

The brokerage has increased FY21 earnings by 2 percent to incorporate higher jewellery revenue growth expectations and adjust our model for Ind AS116.

"We model revenue, EBITDA, PAT CAGR of 17, 21 and 20 percent, respectively, over FY19-22E. At our target price, the stock will trade at 50 times P/E multiple March-22E," said ICICI Securities.

High share (42 percent of revenues) of gold exchanges (consumers exchanging as well as bartering old jewellery and purchasing new jewellery), and any potential reduction in PAN card limit from Rs 2 lakh are the risks of the stock, said the brokerage.

Shares of the company climbed over a percent in early trade on February 5. The stock logged a strong gain of 7.55 percent on February 4 and if it closes in the green today, it will be the third consecutive session of gains.