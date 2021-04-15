MARKET NEWS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife offloads 2.5 lakh shares of Tata Communications in March quarter

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had owned 32,00,687 equity shares, representing 1.12 percent of total paid up equity, in the company as of December 2020.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
File image: Reuters

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala has sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in Tata Communications in the quarter ended March 2021.

The shareholding pattern published by the company on the exchanges said Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 29,50,687 equity shares or 1.04 percent of total paid up equity, in the Tata Group company at the end of March quarter.

She had owned 32,00,687 equity shares, representing 1.12 percent of total paid up equity, in the company as of December 2020.

Among other public shareholders, mutual funds increased their stake significantly in the company to 4.01 percent in March quarter, from 0.41 percent in the December quarter.

HDFC Trustee Company Limited - HDFC Tax Saverfund's name appeared in the March quarter's shareholding pattern, with 1.8 percent stake.

LIC of India Bima Plus Non Unit Fund's name was also seen in latest shareholding pattern of the company, with 2.17 percent stake.

The foreign portfolio investors also raised their shareholding in Tata Communications to 24.40 percent at the end of March quarter 2021, from 17.65 percent as of December 2020.

First State Investments ICVC- Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders Fund and WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund's names appeared in the March quarter shareholding pattern, holding 1.91 percent and 1.39 percent shares in the telecommunications company. However, the name of University of Notre Dame DU LAC, which held 1.13 percent stake in December quarter, has not seen in March quarter.

Tata Communications share price closed at Rs 1,114.20 on the BSE today, up 1.27 percent over previous close.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Tata Communications
first published: Apr 15, 2021 06:17 pm

