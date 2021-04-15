Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells 42.27 lakh shares of VIP Industries in Q4FY21

live bse live

Renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trimmed his stake in VIP Industries during the March quarter of the financial year 2021 (Q4FY21) as the coronavirus pandemic hit the tour and travel industry, keeping the outlook hazy.

At the end of Q4FY21, Jhunjhunwala's wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, held 32,73,400 shares, or 2.32 percent stake in VIP Industries, data available on BSE showed.

This was lower by 42.27 lakh shares from what Jhunjhunwala held at the end of Q3FY21. He held 22,85,400 shares and 52,15,000 shares—75,00,400 in total—through two accounts in the December quarter.

It cannot be ascertained whether Jhunjhunwala had any stake in VIP under his name at the end of the March quarter or not because companies are not required to disclose the names of shareholders if their stake is less than one percent.

In the March quarter of FY21, shares of VIP Industries fell 3 percent on BSE against a nearly 4 percent rise in equity benchmark Sensex.

The stock fell as much as 6 percent in the morning trade on April 15 and was trading 3.82 percent lower at Rs 320.70 on BSE at 0955 hours.