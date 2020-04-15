Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells 1.03 crore Titan shares in March quarter

One of the most prominent investors of India, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala, pared his stake in one of his favourite stocks, Titan, during the March quarter of FY20.

Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in Titan by 1,03,25,250 shares quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Data available on BSE showed that Jhunjhunwala and his wife together held 4,90,50,970, or 5.53 percent, shares of Titan at the end of March quarter, against 5,93,76,220, or 6.69 percent, shares that they held at the end of December 2019 quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 4,67,75,645, or 5.27 percent, shares of Titan in December quarter. But in March quarter, he pared his stake to 3,93,10,395, or 4.43 percent, shares.

His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, too, pared her stake. In December quarter, her stake in Titan was 1,26,00,575 shares or 1.42 percent, but in March quarter it came down to 97,40,575 shares or 1.10 percent of total shares.

In the calendar year 2020 so far, shares of Titan are down by nearly 19 percent against a 26 percent fall in benchmark Sensex.

Most stocks in the portfolio of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala were in the red till December 2019. He had increased stake in Titan from 6.51 percent in September quarter to 6.69 percent in December 2019 quarter.