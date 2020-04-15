App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells 1.03 crore Titan shares in March quarter

Data available on BSE showed that Jhunjhunwala and his wife together held 4,90,50,970, or 5.53 percent, shares of Titan at the end of March quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

One of the most prominent investors of India, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala, pared his stake in one of his favourite stocks, Titan, during the March quarter of FY20.

Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in Titan by 1,03,25,250 shares quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Data available on BSE showed that Jhunjhunwala and his wife together held 4,90,50,970, or 5.53 percent, shares of Titan at the end of March quarter, against 5,93,76,220, or 6.69 percent, shares that they held at the end of December 2019 quarter.

Close

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 4,67,75,645, or 5.27 percent, shares of Titan in December quarter. But in March quarter, he pared his stake to 3,93,10,395, or 4.43 percent, shares.

related news

His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, too, pared her stake. In December quarter, her stake in Titan was 1,26,00,575 shares or 1.42 percent, but in March quarter it came down to 97,40,575 shares or 1.10 percent of total shares.

In the calendar year 2020 so far, shares of Titan are down by nearly 19 percent against a 26 percent fall in benchmark Sensex.

Most stocks in the portfolio of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala were in the red till December 2019. He had increased stake in Titan from 6.51 percent in September quarter to 6.69 percent in December 2019 quarter.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 11:52 am

tags #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Titan

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.