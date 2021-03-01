Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says Tesla's m-cap unsustainable, not linked to the entrepreneurial capabilities of Elon Musk

One of the most successful investors - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala - believes Elon Musk is a true entrepreneur but the market-capitalisation (m-cap) of Tesla is unsustainable and is not linked to the entrepreneurial capabilities of its CEO.

In an interview with ET Now, Jhunjhunwala said: "Elon Musk has not given the market-cap of Tesla. It is the public who has created it. This market-cap is not going to last. But that does not take away some of the entrepreneurial capabilities or performance of Mr. Musk. The valuation of Tesla is not linked to the entrepreneurial capabilities of Musk."

The electric-car maker Tesla's m-cap jumped over $800 billion in January for the first time, making Musk the world's richest person, pipping Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

But the stock saw some selling in February and as per Yahoo Finance, the current m-cap of Tesla is near $650 billion.

Charlie Munger, the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, on February 24 dismissed the recent bitcoin cryptocurrency frenzy and the soaring share price of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla.

During an interview at the Daily Journal’s annual shareholder meet, Munger was asked if he thought it was crazier for bitcoin to hit $50,000 or Tesla to reach a $1 trillion fully diluted enterprise value. “Well, I have the same difficulty that Samuel Johnson once had when he got a similar question, he said, ‘I can’t decide the order of precedence between a flea and a louse,’ and I feel the same way about those choices. I don’t know which is worse,” Munger responded.

Billionaire Elon Musk-led Tesla’s shares zoomed about 743 percent last year, even though it has dropped around 3 percent in 2021 so far.

Read more: 'Don’t know which is worse': Charlie Munger on Tesla at $1 trillion or bitcoin at $50,000

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.