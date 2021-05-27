MARKET NEWS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says 4 of his investments headed for IPO; Here they are

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said four companies he has invested in are headed for a listing on exchanges.

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

Renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said four companies he has invested in are headed for a initial public offerings (IPOs).

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Jhunjhunwala said four of his large investments will be listed on exchanges in the next 12-18 months.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bullish on commodity cycle and PSU banks, especially SBI

"I cannot speak much about Star (Star Health Insurance)because of regulatory reasons. I have four large ones, one is Star, one is Metro, one is Concord Biotech in Gujarat and one is Inventurus Knowledge Solutions. Now I can tell what do you want about images and Concord? But I can't have anything about Metro and stuff. Regulatory reasons why," Jhunjhunwala said.

Mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies, a company Jhunjhunwala has invested in, had a strong stock market debut, with the IPO subscribed 175.46 times.

He also said he is "in the process of negotiating two-to-three deals at the moment", and two more private investments may be done in the next six months.

Jhunjhunwala, also called "Big Bull", runs an asset management firm named Rare Enterprises.

Also read: These 5 stocks have been on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's buy list amid coronavirus pandemic

He told Moneycontrol that he is betting big on the commodity cycle and is bullish on state-run banks, adding that his top picks include State Bank of India (SBI).

He also said that credit growth will pick up and public sector banks are fully provided towards their provisions and they also have deposit gathering ability.

"In commodities, have invested in Tata Steel and JSW Steel. This commodities cycle is here and will last for minimum 5 years. In comparison to the cash flows, the valuations are still absent," he said.

(Watch the full interview)
first published: May 27, 2021 08:33 am

