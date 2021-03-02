Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments sell stake in Ion Exchange

live bse live

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rare Investments sold shares in the water management solutions company Ion Exchange India, on March 2.

Ace investor Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala sold 1,50,770 equity shares (representing little over 1 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,205.19 per share, and Rare Investments offloaded 3,87,727 equity shares at Rs 1,205.42 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

Moreover, at the same time, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 4,75,000 equity shares of Ion Exchange (representing 3.23 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,220.75 per share.

As of December quarter 2020, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the big bull of the Dalal Street, held 5.29 percent stake in Ion Exchange.

The bulk deals data was not updated on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the time of publishing this copy.

Among other bulk deals, Kalaiyarasan Rajangam Mudaliar sold 2.1 lakh shares of Seacoast Shipping Services at Rs 137.67 per share and

PIL Enterprise sold 3 lakh shares of Parle Industries at Rs 10.5 per share. Rashi Gupta sold 1 lakh shares in GG Engineering at Rs 108.85 per share.