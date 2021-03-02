English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments sell stake in Ion Exchange

As of December quarter 2020, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the big bull of the Dalal Street, held 5.29 percent stake in Ion Exchange.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 08:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rare Investments sold shares in the water management solutions company Ion Exchange India, on March 2.

Ace investor Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala sold 1,50,770 equity shares (representing little over 1 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,205.19 per share, and Rare Investments offloaded 3,87,727 equity shares at Rs 1,205.42 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

Moreover, at the same time, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 4,75,000 equity shares of Ion Exchange (representing 3.23 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,220.75 per share.

As of December quarter 2020, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the big bull of the Dalal Street, held 5.29 percent stake in Ion Exchange.

Image5232021


The bulk deals data was not updated on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the time of publishing this copy.

Among other bulk deals, Kalaiyarasan Rajangam Mudaliar sold 2.1 lakh shares of Seacoast Shipping Services at Rs 137.67 per share and

PIL Enterprise sold 3 lakh shares of Parle Industries at Rs 10.5 per share. Rashi Gupta sold 1 lakh shares in GG Engineering at Rs 108.85 per share.

Close

Related stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says Tesla's m-cap unsustainable, not linked to the entrepreneurial capabilities of Elon Musk
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Ion Exchange (India) #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
first published: Mar 2, 2021 08:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.