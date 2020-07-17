App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in Rallis India, Radhakishan Damani firm offloads shares in Blue Dart

Jhunjhunwala had held 9.93 percent in quarter-ended March

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased its equity stake in Rallis India to 10.31 percent in the June quarter, the latest shareholding pattern available on the exchanges showed.

He owned stake through his two accounts Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (7.64 percent) and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (2.67 percent).

Jhunjhunwala had held 9.93 percent in the quarter-ended March.

Rallis is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, with its business presence in the farm essentials vertical.

Meanwhile, Radhakishan Damani-owned Bright Star Investments reduced its shareholding in logistics company Blue Dart Express to 3.11 percent in the quarter-ended June against 3.35 percent in the March quarter.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 08:52 pm

