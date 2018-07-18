Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in Jaiprakash Associates to 2.06% in June quarter

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake by 0.83 percent in Jaiprakash Associates during April-June quarter.

As per company's shareholding pattern published on exchanges, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised equity stake in the debt-laden company to 2.06 percent in quarter ended June, up from 1.23 percent in March quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors including Societe Generale and Barclays Merchant Bank (Singapore) held 11.86 percent stake in the company as of June 2018.

The stock price closed at Rs 15, up Rs 0.25, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.