Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in construction company NCC to 13.7%

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said 10 lakh equity shares of NCC have been acquired on December 3 this year.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 09:45 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
 
 
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and group companies increased shareholding in construction firm NCC to 13.7 percent.

"From November 4, 2014 till December 3, 2020, persons acting in my concert have acquired total 1,25,51,168 equity shares of NCC. This amounts to acquisition of more than 2 percent of total paid-up equity of NCC," said Jhunjhunwala in his statement available on the exchange.

He said of which, 10 lakh equity shares of NCC have been acquired on December 3 this year.

Now, "our total shareholding is 8,36,04,432 equity shares of NCC, which is 13.7091 percent of total paid up equity of NCC of 60,98,46,588 equity shares," Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said.

Jhunjhunwala along with persons acting in his concert (Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments, Rajeshkumar Jhunjhunwala, Sushiladevi Gupta, Rare Equity and Rare Share & Stock Private Limited) were holding 7,10,53,264 equity shares (representing 12.78 percent of total paid up equity) of NCC, till November 3, 2014.

At the end of the September quarter 2020, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife held 12.14 percent stake in the construction company.

The stock on December 3 gained 4.13 percent to close at Rs 47.95 on the BSE. It rallied 155 percent so far in the current financial year 2020-21.
