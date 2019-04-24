Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Q4 portfolio rejig: Raises stake in 4 companies, reduces in 5

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as the big bull of D-Street, increased his stake in four companies and cut holdings in five companies in the March quarter as compared to the September quarter, as of data collated on April 19.

Jhunjhunwala raised stakes in Firstsource Solutions, Lupin, VIP Industries, and DHFL, while cutting his stakes in Titan Company, TV18 Broadcast, Federal Bank, Agro Tech Foods and CRISIL.

As many as 25 companies in Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio released their shareholding data for the quarter ended March as of April 19. Of these, more than half of the stocks have given negative returns so far in 2019.

Stock of three of the four companies in which Jhunjhunwala raised stakes have given negative returns this year. DHFL has fallen 36 percent so far in 2019, followed by VIP Industries (which is down 8 percent), and Lupin has fallen marginally in the same period.

Table: The list of companies in which Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has stakes. This may not be an exhaustive list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio but only a list of companies in which he holds over 1 percent stake.

Titan Company, in which he reduced his stake marginally, has risen 21 percent so far in 2019, followed by Federal Bank which has gained about 4 percent in the same period.

As many as eight analysts have a buy rating on Titan, while 16 have an outperform rating, only one analyst has an underperform rating on the stock, according to Reuters data.

Jhunjhunwala kept his stake constant in as many as 16 top performing stocks such as SpiceJet (up 52 percent YTD), NCC (up 17 percent YTD), Orient Cement (up 15 percent YTD), and Escorts (up 9 percent YTD), among others.

Among the stocks in which he has kept his stakes constant despite a steep correction in their price include DB Realty (down 39 percent YTD), Bilcare (down 20 percent YTD) and The Mandhana Retail (down 20 percent YTD).

Jhunjhunwala makes investments in Indian companies under following names - Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam, Jhunjhunwala Rekha Rakesh, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (in personal capacity), Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA (in the capacity as a partner of RARE Enterprises).

: The above article is for information only and not necessarily buy or sell ideas. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.