Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked 2.2% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance in June quarter 2021

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquired 2.2 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance, a leading mortgage lender, in the quarter ended June 2021.

The big bull bought 1 crore equity shares or 2.17 percent of total paid-up equity capital of Indiabulls Housing, as per the shareholding pattern of June 2021 quarter published on July 21.

Indiabulls Housing shares traded at Rs 266.10, down 1.81 percent on the BSE on July 20. However, in the current year 2021 so far, it has rallied 20.8 percent.

In June, Blackrock Funds had acquired additional over 25 lakh equity shares in the housing finance company on June 11, taking the total stake to over 3 percent in the company.

At the end of June quarter, the shareholding of Blackrock Funds increased to 3.54 percent, from 2.55 percent at the end of March 2021.

Blackrock Global Funds Emerging Markets Fund held 1.10 percent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Blackrock Emerging Frontiers Master Fund 1.15 percent and Blackrock Strategic Funds - Blackrock Emerging Markets 1.29 percent as of June 2021.

Meanwhile, on June 29, Indiabulls Housing Finance's board of directors approved fund raising of Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis, and another $275 million by issuing equity shares or other instruments.