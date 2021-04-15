MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pares Titan stake by 22.7 lakh shares in Q4FY21

FPIs also trimmed their stake to 16,06,90,381 shares (18.10 percent stake) in the March quarter against 16,50,13,032 shares (18.59 percent stake) in the previous quarter.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Well-known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pared by 22.7 lakh shares his stake in one of his favourite picks Titan Company in the March quarter of the financial year 2021 (FY21).

As per data available with BSE, Jhunjhunwala and wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together held 4,49,00,970 shares, or 5.06 percent stake, of Titan at the end of the March quarter. Jhunjhunwala held 3,52,60,395 shares, while Rekha has 96,40,575.

At the end of the December quarter, they collectively held 4,71,70,970 shares, or 5.32 percent stake, in Titan—Jhunjhunwala 3,75,10,395 shares and Rekha 96,60,575.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also trimmed their stake to 16,06,90,381 shares (18.10 percent stake) in the Tata Group company in the March quarter against 16,50,13,032 shares (18.59 percent stake) in the previous quarter.

LIC of India, however, raised its stake in Titan to 3,47,03,768 (3.91 percent stake) shares in Q4FY21 against 3,18,28,216 shares (3.59 percent stake) in Q3FY21.

Close

Mutual funds also increased their holding to 3,86,92,803 shares (4.36 percent) in the March quarter against 3,76,33,213 shares (4.24 percent) in the December quarter.

Shares of Titan Company declined 0.64 percent in the March quarter of FY21 against a nearly 4 percent rise in equity benchmark Sensex.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Titan Company
first published: Apr 15, 2021 01:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.