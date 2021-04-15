Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pares Titan stake by 22.7 lakh shares in Q4FY21

live bse live

Well-known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pared by 22.7 lakh shares his stake in one of his favourite picks Titan Company in the March quarter of the financial year 2021 (FY21).

As per data available with BSE, Jhunjhunwala and wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together held 4,49,00,970 shares, or 5.06 percent stake, of Titan at the end of the March quarter. Jhunjhunwala held 3,52,60,395 shares, while Rekha has 96,40,575.

At the end of the December quarter, they collectively held 4,71,70,970 shares, or 5.32 percent stake, in Titan—Jhunjhunwala 3,75,10,395 shares and Rekha 96,60,575.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also trimmed their stake to 16,06,90,381 shares (18.10 percent stake) in the Tata Group company in the March quarter against 16,50,13,032 shares (18.59 percent stake) in the previous quarter.

LIC of India, however, raised its stake in Titan to 3,47,03,768 (3.91 percent stake) shares in Q4FY21 against 3,18,28,216 shares (3.59 percent stake) in Q3FY21.

Mutual funds also increased their holding to 3,86,92,803 shares (4.36 percent) in the March quarter against 3,76,33,213 shares (4.24 percent) in the December quarter.

Shares of Titan Company declined 0.64 percent in the March quarter of FY21 against a nearly 4 percent rise in equity benchmark Sensex.