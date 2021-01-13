MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pares stake in Titan; stock up 31% in Q3

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3,75,10,395 and 96,60,575 shares of Titan, respectively, at the end of the December quarter of FY21.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pared his stake in one of his favourite stocks - Titan Company - in the December quarter, according to data available with BSE.

The shareholding pattern, released by Titan Company on January 13, showed Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3,75,10,395 and 96,60,575 shares of Titan, respectively, at the end of the December quarter of FY21.

Cumulatively, Jhunjhunwala held 4,71,70,970 shares or a 5.32 percent stake in Titan at the end of the December quarter - lower than the 4,90,00,970 shares or 5.52 percent held at the end of the September quarter.

At the end of the September quarter, Jhunjhunwala held 3,93,10,395 shares of Titan while his wife held 96,90,575 shares of the company.

In the September quarter also, Jhunjhunwala had pared stake in Titan to 5.52 percent from 5.53 percent held in the June quarter.

Close
In the December quarter, shares of Titan rose 30.6 percent on BSE while for the calendar year 2020, the stock rose 32 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Stocks Views #Titan Company
first published: Jan 13, 2021 03:39 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.