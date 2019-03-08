App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may have pulled out of Star Health deal: Report

In August 2018, Jhunjhunwala was known to be in talks to hold 35 percent equity shareholding in Star Health with investment in the range of Rs 2,250-2,500 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may have pulled out of Star Health acquisition transaction due to concerns around financial performance of Star Health Insurance, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala clarified to CNBC-TV18 that the consortium have not pulled out of transaction for Star Health. "In fact we are awaiting approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority."

Moneycontrol could not confirm the development independently.

In August 2018, Jhunjhunwala was known to be in talks to hold 35 percent equity shareholding in Star Health with investment in the range of Rs 2,250-2,500 crore.

related news

Safecrop Holdings Private Limited, a consortium with WestBridge AIF, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Madison Capital, had signed definitive agreements with the shareholders of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company to purchase their shares in Star Health.

The consortium had put in bids worth Rs 6,500 crore for acquiring shares in Star Health which has a market share of approximately 10.5 percent in health insurance space.

In a release available on Star Health website in August 2018, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, "The management of Star Health has built its leadership position in private health insurance through innovation, perseverance and excellence. I believe health insurance is a key tool for every citizen towards financial stability. I am proud to be associated with Star Health and believe it is best equipped to serve the country’s health insurance needs."

Star Health Insurance had posted profit of Rs 170 crore in FY18 against Rs 118 crore in previous financial year.

CNBC-TV18 said Star Health is yet to respond to their query.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 11:46 am

tags #Business #insurance #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

All-New Honda Civic Launched in India for Rs 17.70 Lakh | See Pics

International Women's Day: Kartik Aaryan Uses Hilarious Baahubali Meme ...

Boon for Rabi Crop, Says Govt on Endless Winter Spell. But Farmers Fea ...

Supreme Court Orders Mediation to Settle Dispute Within 8 Weeks; Kalif ...

#WomenAtWork: Is the Cost of Safety a Luxury Only Few Women Can Afford ...

Fitbit Launches Four New Wearables to Make Fitness Tracking More Affor ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: India Look ...

Hero Destini 125 Long Term Review – First report

This is What Women Would Do if There Were No Men On Streets at Night

Captain Marvel vs toxic fandom: Why Brie Larson's trail-blazing superh ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Rafale row: Legal wrangles must not divert attention from shortage of ...

The 'psuedo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Sensex, Nifty turn negative on weak global cues, depreciating rupee; T ...

How the online space for women is in a crisis and what needs to be don ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

Badla mid movie review: No nail biting scenes in Taapse Pannu and Amit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap are ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...

Kat Von D will not have a ‘healthy’ year ahead, predict the stars

International Women’s Day 2019: Queen Elizabeth II and other royal l ...

International Women's Day 2019: Indian Politicians who are killing it
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.