Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may have pulled out of Star Health deal: Report

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may have pulled out of Star Health acquisition transaction due to concerns around financial performance of Star Health Insurance, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala clarified to CNBC-TV18 that the consortium have not pulled out of transaction for Star Health. "In fact we are awaiting approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority."

Moneycontrol could not confirm the development independently.

In August 2018, Jhunjhunwala was known to be in talks to hold 35 percent equity shareholding in Star Health with investment in the range of Rs 2,250-2,500 crore.

Safecrop Holdings Private Limited, a consortium with WestBridge AIF, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Madison Capital, had signed definitive agreements with the shareholders of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company to purchase their shares in Star Health.

The consortium had put in bids worth Rs 6,500 crore for acquiring shares in Star Health which has a market share of approximately 10.5 percent in health insurance space.

In a release available on Star Health website in August 2018, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, "The management of Star Health has built its leadership position in private health insurance through innovation, perseverance and excellence. I believe health insurance is a key tool for every citizen towards financial stability. I am proud to be associated with Star Health and believe it is best equipped to serve the country’s health insurance needs."

Star Health Insurance had posted profit of Rs 170 crore in FY18 against Rs 118 crore in previous financial year.

CNBC-TV18 said Star Health is yet to respond to their query.