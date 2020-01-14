App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increases stake in Titan to 5.27%, stock gains

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife increased stake in Titan during the quarter ended December 2019.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Titan Company gained half a percent intraday on January 14 after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife increased stake in the company to 6.69 percent.

As per the latest shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala bought 15 lakh shares (representing 0.17 percent of total paid-up equity) of the company during the quarter ended December 2019, taking total stake to 5.27 percent (from 5.10 percent earlier).

His wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also purchased 1.25 lakh shares of the company during the quarter, taking her stake to 1.42 from 1.41 percent QoQ.

In addition, the country's largest insurance company LIC of India, too, increased stake in jewellery-watches-to-eyewear maker to 1.64 in December quarter, from 1.08 percent in September quarter.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,164.55, up Rs 5.25, or 0.45 percent on the BSE at 1150 hours IST.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Titan Company

