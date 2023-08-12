RJ's favourite Bollywood heroine, books, politician & more...

I would call myself the ‘inevitable, accidental billionaire’, said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

India’s billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala answered a rapid-fire round of questions during an interview organised by CNBC-TV18 in 2015.

Q: What is going to happen first: Sensex 25,000 or Sensex 35,000?

A: I think they both have an even chance of 50/50.

Q: China 4000 or Nifty 10,000 which would come first?

A: I would think Nifty 10,000.

Q: Brent going down to $40 or Brent going up to $80?

A: At the current price movement, $80 is more likely than $40. This is because I think that $48 is the glass bottom which may not break so easily. However, it may range between $48 to $65.

Q: Who is a better politician Rahul Gandhi or Lalu Prasad Yadav?

A: Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Q: Globally, who is the better premier, Vladimir Putin of Russia or Tsipras of Greece?

A: This is like comparing a tiger to a rat. I do not like Putin and his policies, but that guy is young, and he is heading high.

Q: Where would you put your money right now, largecap Indian pharma or largecap Indian technology?

A: Neither

Q: Midcap infra stocks or PSU banks?

A: Both.

Q: Would you rather spend an evening in the casino or have dinner with Warren Buffett?

A: I would rather spend an evening in the casino.

Q: Would you rather spend time at the Ascot races in England or spend a day looking at the World Cup?

A: Ascot races in England.

Q: Your favourite non-Indian politician of all time?

A: Winston Churchill.

Q: Your favourite billionaire of all time other than Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

A: George Soros.

Q: Your favourite Indian Bollywood heroine of all time?

A: Sharmila Tagore.

Q: If you weren’t an investor today, what would you have been?

A: A journalist.

Q: What is the biggest mistake of your life?

A: Having smoked a cigarette.

Q: What are your favourite books?

A: For trading, I would pick ‘Trader Vic- Methods of Wall Street Master by Victor Sperandeo’ and for investing I would pick ‘Buffett- The Making of an American Capitalist by Roger Lowenstein’.

Q: What is your favourite magazine?

A: The Economist.

Q: What is your favourite quote perhaps by Winston Churchill?

A: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give”.

Q: Favourite British politician other than Winston Churchill?

A: Margaret Thatcher.

Q: If there were a two-word phrase to describe you would it be ‘compulsive finest trader of all time’ or ‘the inevitable billionaire’?

A: I cannot choose the first one, because there will always be better traders and investors, speaking with humility. So I would call myself the ‘inevitable, accidental billionaire’.