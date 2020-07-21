Rakesh, Rekha Jhunjhunwala acquire 3.2% stake in Dishman, Vijay Kedia buys shares in Ramco in Q1 FY21

Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha acquired 3.18 percent equity in Dishman Carbogen Amcis during the quarter-ended June. Both bought 1.59 percent stake (25 lakh shares) each in the company.

Rakesh raised his stake in Edelweiss Financial Services to 1.19 percent in the June quarter from 1.04 percent in the March quarter.

In Edelweiss, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) reduced their stake to 30.16 percent in June quarter from 31.05 percent in the March quarter. Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani exited the company by selling his entire 1.08 percent stake.

Rakesh's shareholding in GMR Infrastructure remained unchanged at 1.41 percent, or 8.5 crore shares, in the June quarter

Meanwhile, ace investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia acquired 1.11 percent or 3,39,843 shares in Ramco Systems in the June quarter.

However, mutual funds (MFs) and FPIs reduced their shareholding in Ramco Systems significantly to 8.14 percent and 0.70 percent in June quarter from 12.91 percent and 4.76 percent in March quarter, respectively.

Among others, Life Insurance Corporation raised its stake in Godrej Industries to 3.87 percent in June quarter from 3.7 percent in the March quarter.