172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rakesh-jhunjhunwala-buys-4-crore-shares-of-tata-motors-in-september-quarter-5966541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 4 crore shares of Tata Motors in September quarter

The company's board is to meet on October 27 to consider and approve the financial results of Q2FY21.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 4 crore shares of Tata Motors in the September quarter of FY21, data on BSE showed.

In a regulatory filing on October 15, Tata Motors said Jhunjhunwala bought 4,00,00,000 shares of the company during the September quarter.

Shares of the company traded at Rs 132.65, up 1.49 percent, on BSE at 12:50 hours.

Close

The company's board is scheduled to meet on October 27 to consider and approve the financial results of Q2FY21.

related news

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Tata Motors' standalone revenues to increase by 18 percent year-on-year (YoY), led by a 5 percent YoY increase in volumes across segments to 110.4k units and a 13 percent YoY increase in ASPs due to price increase due to BSVI transition in Q2FY21.

"We build in a standalone EBITDA margin of 0.9 percent (up 470 bps YoY), led by operating leverage benefits and cost-cutting initiatives in Q2FY21," said Kotak.

On the other hand, Motilal Oswal expects the company's India business to report a loss due to subdued CV demand.

Motilal said JLR mix improvement will play out with a higher share of LR and China while cost-cutting will aid performance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Tata Motors

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.