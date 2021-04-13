English
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 25.50 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare in Q4FY21

At the end of the December quarter of FY21, Jhunjhunwala and his wife collectively held 3 crore shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News
April 13, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
 
 
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as the Big Bull among Indian investors, raised his stake in Fortis Healthcare, adding 25.50 lakh shares of the company in the March quarter of the financial year 2021 (FY21).

As per a BSE filing by the company on April 13, Jhunjhunwala held 3,25,50,000 shares, or 4.31 percent stake, in Fortis Healthcare at the end of the March quarter.

At the end of the December quarter of FY21, Jhunjhunwala and his wife collectively held 3 crore shares of the company (Jhunjhunwala held 1,35,50,000 shares and his wife held 1,64,50,000 shares of Fortis Healthcare).

Apart from Jhunjhunwala, mutual funds also raised their stake in the company to 9,24,68,105 shares (12.25 percent stake) in the March quarter from 8,11,14,159 shares (10.74 percent stake) in the December quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), however, reduced their stake to 25,98,43,083 shares (34.42 percent stake) in the March quarter against 27,80,19,996 shares (36.83 percent stake) in the December quarter.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare rose 28.43 percent on the BSE during the March quarter, against a 3.68 percent rise in equity benchmark Sensex.

On April 13, the stock closed 2.64 percent lower at Rs 200.75 on the BSE while the BSE Sensex closed 1.38 percent higher at 48,544.06.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Fortis Healthcare #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
first published: Apr 13, 2021 07:14 pm

