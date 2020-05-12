Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala cut stake in Agro Tech Foods

They both held 7.41 percent stake in the company in December quarter - Rakesh had 4.74 percent shareholding and his wife 2.67 percent.
Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala pared their stakes in Agro Tech Foods by 1.66 percent in quarter ended March 2020.
As per the shareholding pattern of March quarter, Rakesh held 2.67 percent stake in the company and Rekha 3.08 percent, taking their combined stake to 5.75 percent which was reduced from December quarter.
Their stake was also further reduced in December quarter from 8.22 percent held in September quarter.
On May 12, it closed at Rs 521.05 on the BSE, up 5.34 percent.Agro Tech Foods is engaged in the business of marketing food and food ingredients to consumers and institutional customers.
