Rakesh Jhunjhunwala adds 5 lakh shares of MCX in Q4FY21

Renowned Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake by 5 lakh shares in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the March quarter of the financial year 2020-2021 (Q4FY21).

Data available with BSE showed Jhunjhunwala held 25,00,000 shares, or 4.90 percent stake, in MCX at the end of Q4FY21 against 20,00,000 shares (3.92 percent stake) held at the end of Q3FY21.

Mutual funds also raised their stake in the stock to 1,07,85,761 shares (21.15 percent stake) in Q4FY21 against 1,03,86,709 shares (20.37 percent stake) in Q3FY21.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), however, decreased their stake to 1,84,77,420 shares (36.23 percent stake) in the March quarter against 1,88,99,841 shares (37.06 percent) in the December quarter.

Shares of MCX fell about 13 percent on BSE in Q4FY21 against a nearly 4 percent rise in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Shares of MCX traded 1.93 percent higher at Rs 1,498.20 on BSE at 1505 hours.