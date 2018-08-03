App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajesh Exports rises 5% on order win worth Rs 892 crore

The company board will meet on August 14, 2018, to announce its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Shares of Rajesh Exports added 5.3 percent intraday Friday as company bagged an order worth Rs 892 crore.

The company has received a prestigious order for gold and diamond jewellery for a value of Rs 892 crore from a leading wholesaler and stockiest of Middle East for further distribution to the global markets.

The order is to be completed by September 2018.

The company will be manufacturing the entire requirement of this order at its own manufacturing facility and is confident of delivering the required order within the time frame based on the robust manufacturing infrastructure of the company, company said in release.

The company board will meet on August 14, 2018, to announce its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 14:26 hrs Rajesh Exports was quoting at Rs 602.65, up Rs 29.20, or 5.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 872.30 and 52-week low Rs 561.95 on 16 January, 2018 and 17 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.26 percent below its 52-week high and 6.7 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 02:34 pm

