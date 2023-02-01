Railway stocks chug on the chances of higher allocation in Budget 2023

Children's Railway, Budapest. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Shares of companies related to the railways such as IRCTC, Container Corporation of India, IRFC, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, BEML, Titagarh Wagons, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, and IRCON International gained 1-3 percent ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech today.

Market participants believe higher allocation will be allotted for defence, roads, metro projects, housing and railways.

ICICI Securities expects the central government’s allocation to capex to grow 18 percent on-year at Rs 8.9 lakh crore in FY24, led by sectors like railways, roads, defence, housing.

There is an expectation that railway infrastructure might witness higher investment with emphasis on new lines, gauge conversion, doubling, rolling stocks, track renewals, bridge works, signalling and telecom, metropolitan transportation project, traffic facilities - yard remodelling, and other electrical works.

