RailTel Corp races 5% on bagging Rs 287.57-crore contract

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India climbed 5 percent on March 15 with the company bagging a Rs 287.57-crore order.

The work order from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing is for supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of IT infrastructure in greenfield data centres at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training and support, the company said in an exchange filing.

The order has to be executed within 300 days from the date of work order, said Railtel.

Moneycontrol News